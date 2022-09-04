Onboarding Handbook Training for Public Officers

The Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs hosted a three-day training workshop for administrative officers and administrative assistants, which introduced an Onboarding Handbook for the Belize Public Service.

Formal induction training has been pending in the Belize public service for years. With the onboarding handbook, public officers will now have access to a comprehensive process that provides an induction into the public service and opportunities for coaching and mentoring. The handbook is essential in guiding inductors to provide a standardized process for new entrants into the public service. The induction process will familiarize new employees with their conditions of service and the culture and values of the public service and their respective ministries/departments.

The Ministry of Public Service is responsible for conducting induction training for new entrants into the Belize public service. A training schedule will be developed, and public officers hired within the last year minimum will be inducted into the service using a face-to-face methodology.

This onboarding handbook was created by the Training Unit of the ministry in collaboration with its senior management team and will be circulated throughout the public service.

