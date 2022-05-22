Ministry of the Public Service Addresses Customer Experience 

PRESS RELEASE – Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform, and Religious Affairs – Belmopan. May 19, 2022. 2:00 p.m. – In an effort to ensure that all ministries and departments provide a consistently excellent experience to the public, the Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform, and Religious Affairs will be conducting a Customer Experience Survey. This initiative will focus on the voice of the customer by gathering feedback, identifying their needs, and incorporating those changes across operations as well as adapting quality controls for continuous monitoring and keeping customers at the heart of government services.

Muslar Saunders Consultancy and Services has been engaged to work along with the Customer Service Quality Assurance Unit within the ministry and will be calling random customers. The ministry is asking for the cooperation of all who receive calls to share their honest feedback on the performance of ministries and departments.

This initiative will commence on May 23, 2022, and continue for six weeks. The Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform, and Religious Affairs seeks to ensure that all ministries and departments provide the best experience for all.

For more information, please contact:

Michelle Rodriguez

Public Relations Officer

Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs

822-2204/05

[email protected]

