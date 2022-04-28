El Pescador recognized as 2022 Orvis International Destination of the Year

Fly-fishing is a popular sport attracting thousands of anglers to Belize’s iconic Ambergris Caye every year. Among the different fly-fishing options on the island, one synonymous with Ambergris Caye is the El Pescador Lodge and Villas, located north of San Pedro Town. The lodge has developed an exemplary international reputation which continues to be recognized. Their hard work has again paid off, meriting the 2022 Orvis International Destination of the Year award recently presented at the annual Orvis Guide Rendezvous in Missoula, Montana, USA.

El Pescador Lodge was recognized as a world-class flats fishing destination and a lodge that consistently meets guest expectations for service and overall quality of guest experiences. The tourism destination is an Orvis-endorsed fly-fishing lodge, and according to many of their guests, it offers the flats-fishing experience of a lifetime. Many past guests/anglers have gone on record describing the quality of the fishing tours and lauding the staff and their excellent customer service.

The annual Orvis-endorsed awards acknowledged winners based on customer feedback of the nominated lodges, guides, and outfitters. The property’s commitment to stewardship of natural resources also plays a key role in selecting the awardees.

El Pescador is proud and honored to be named the 2022 Orvis International Destination of the year. The management thanks their staff, guides, and guests for the prestigious recognition.

A recipient of numerous awards and accolades, El Pescador, continues to be known as a world-class fly-fishing resort. Over the years, it has become a top choice for anglers, eco-adventurers, couples, and families looking for a tropical vacation and to get the best out of their visit to Belize.

The popular getaway started as an undeveloped beachfront in the early 1970s. The property then belonged to a Juergen and Kathleen Krueger. According to records, the lodge officially opened its doors on September 4, 1974, with a newly finished main lodge. Today, the area represents rooms #1-10.

Congratulations go out to El Pescador Lodge and Villas for this recent award.

