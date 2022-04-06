Despite removal of COVID-19 regulations, vaccination campaign continues

Although most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Belize, the vaccination campaign continues. The COVID-19 virus is still around, and health authorities continue to vaccinate as many people as possible. Currently, less than 50% of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated.

According to the latest report from Cabinet, 48.6% of the population is fully immunized, while 50.07% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Vaccination for children ages 12 to 17 continues as well, and over 209,000 have received the required doses, and over 43,000 adults have received their booster shots. Some people continue to choose against getting the immunization and others are not returning for their second dose. The Ministry of Health and Wellness urges Belizeans to get their injections and return for their second dose as this will help the population combat any potential outbreak of the disease. The country still counts with over 243,000 vaccines (Pfizer and AstraZeneca).

In San Pedro Town, Monday to Thursday, vaccines are available from 1:30-3PM and on Friday 8AM-2PM at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. The free testing for asymptomatic patients is still available Monday to Thursday, 8AM to 2PM at Central Park near the Catholic Church. Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms and suspect it could be COVID-19 can visit the flu clinic at the Mar de Tumbo area Monday to Friday, 8AM to noon.

The abolition of the COVID-19 rules within the country has brought back tourism in full force. The numbers of infections continue to dwindle, and the latest report as of Tuesday, April 5th, indicates that there are only 156 cases nationwide. To avoid any outbreak and continue protecting the local population and visitors, certain restrictions remain for travelers. Unvaccinated foreign travellers need to get a rapid test within 48 hours or a PCR within 72 hours before traveling to Belize. Tourists arriving in the country, either by air, land, or sea, who are not vaccinated and do not have the required test will be tested at the entry point at their own expense. Visitors who can show they are fully vaccinated do not need to get a test. Belizeans are allowed to travel to and from the country with proof of vaccination and are not required to be tested. If they are unvaccinated, they will be allowed to leave the country only when a valid reason is produced.

