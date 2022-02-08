Travel and Health insurance now available for purchase online

The new travel and health insurance required for foreign travelers to Belize as of February 15th is now available for purchase online at www.belizetravelinsurance.com. This link is also available on the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) websites, www.belizetourismboard.org and www.travelbelize.org.

The policy is mandatory, costs US$18, and aims to protect travelers against medical and non-medical expenses incurred if an individual tests positive for COVID-19 during their visit to Belize. The insurance policy provides coverage for up to US$50,000 in medical expenses related to COVID for a period of 21 days. The insurance also provides up to US$2,000 for lodging expenses to cover quarantine. The new insurance also provides for emergency assistance services such as air evacuation, emergency expenses related to pre-existing conditions, trip cancellations, and other expenses incurred by COVID-19, such as extended stays.

The Belize Travel and Health Insurance can also be obtained at ports of entry

On Monday, February 7th, the BTB announced the availability of the insurance policy online. The new travel requirement, prompted by the COVID-19 Omicron variant, can also be obtained upon arrival at any of the official entry points to Belize (land borders, seaports, and international airport). As a result, persons traveling via air from places like the United States of America, will not need to show proof of having purchased the policy upon checking in. Immigration personnel will conduct verification at the point of entry into Belize. Travelers are being advised by the BTB to purchase the policy prior to traveling to Belize, however, to avoid delays and extended wait times.

Who is exempt from the policy?

Those enrolled in the Qualified Retired Persons Incentive Program do not need to purchase this insurance. This exemption also applies for Belizeans and permanent residents, foreign homeowners, long-stay non-nationals, military personnel, members of the Peace Corps, airline crew, and persons in Belize staying for less than 24 hours.

Following the re-opening of the country to tourism, the Government of Belize has implemented several travel protocols to keep travelers and Belizeans safe. This includes the establishment of the Tourism Gold Standard Program, which requires visitors to stay at certified hotels while in Belize and use the services of authorized tour operators.

The new travel and health insurance is another move that underscores Belize’s commitment to health and safety. This decision by the government is also enhancing travel confidence and providing visitors peace of mind when scheduling their vacations to Belize during 2022 and beyond.

For more information on the safe travel requirements to Belize, visit www.travelbelize.org/health-safety/.

