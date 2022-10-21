Ministry of Health & Wellness to Celebrate Dental Health Week

The Ministry of Health & Wellness, through its Dental Department, invites the public to join in celebrating Dental Health Week from October 23 to 29, 2022, under the theme “Good Oral Health is the Best Wealth.” This week will be focused on the continued emphasis on the importance of regular and proper brushing of teeth to reduce unnecessary dental expenses and visits as well as sick leave.

While the prevalence of dental caries in the Americas has decreased since 1995, oral disease continues to be high compared to other parts of the world. Oral health is a critical aspect of public health in the Americas because of its contribution to overall morbidity, the high costs of treatment, and the increase in oral health inequities. Scientific evidence also shows a causal relationship between oral health and health in general.

Public dental clinics countrywide will be promoting the importance of good oral health through various activities, which include a quiz and poster competition, radio jingle, and the distribution of incentives and healthy snacks to school children, support staff and medical personnel. The public is invited to participate at their nearest dental clinic.

The Dental Department congratulates all its dentists and dental assistants, recognizing them as ‘frontline dental workers’ because of the close relationship shared with their patients during oral procedures.

By protecting and caring for your teeth at all times, you help to protect the health of our nation.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS