U.S. Defense Department Partners with Belizean Surgeons for Medical Missions in Belize

A U.S. military surgical team with United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Joint Task Force (JTF)-Bravo based out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, will conduct a humanitarian surgical mission in Dangriga and Belmopan from August 15-27. This joint effort by U.S. Armed Forces medical professionals and the Belizean government is part of SOUTHCOM’s Global Health Engagements initiative.

The team of U.S. military surgeons, operating room nurses, technicians, and an anesthesiologist will work side-by-side with counterparts from the Belizean Ministry of Health and Wellness at hospitals in both Dangriga and Belmopan to conduct basic surgeries on pre-screened patients.

This surgical mission is split across two locations in Belize. The first location in Dangriga is associated with the Keel Billed Toucan 22 Exercise, which occurred in January 2022. The second location in Belmopan is associated with the multi-national exercise Resolute Sentinel 22. Resolute Sentinel 22, led by SOUTHCOM’s 12th Air Force (Air Force Southern), is a five-month multi-national exercise to provide joint training and improve readiness of U.S. and partner nation military personnel through humanitarian assistance activities.

Medical and surgical missions with partner nations increase JTF-Bravo’s expeditionary capability as well as its capacity to respond to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. JTF-Bravo has successfully conducted medical and surgical missions throughout Central America for almost 40 years.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS