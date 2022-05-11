Military exercise Tradewinds 2022 officially begins in Belize

Belize is currently co-hosting the multi-national military exercise Tradewinds 2022 with Mexico from May 7th to the 21st. The training, sponsored by the United States Southern Command (US SOUTHCOM), focuses on the interoperability between security forces and partner agencies to counter transnational crimes. It also serves to promote security and stability against threats and natural disasters. The countries participating this year include Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Dominica, Dominican Republic, France, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, St Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of America, Mexico, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

The defense exercise officially opened on Saturday with a ceremony at the Belize Defence Force headquarters in Ladyville, north of Belize City. The 1,800 military personnel from 20 countries will train shoulder to shoulder, displaying what they can do on land, air, sea, and even in cyber security. Some of the first activities people have witnessed are the paratroopers from the United States, Mexico, Guyana, Belize, and Colombia jumping from a C130 Hercules aircraft in an area known as the Manatee training site.

Prime Minister of Belize, Honourable Dr. John Briceño, said it is an excellent opportunity as all these countries come together to learn and plan how to deal with different issues affecting the regions. This includes security, crime, natural disasters like hurricanes, and preparing for challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic. US SOUTHCOM Director Kevin Bostick emphasized the importance of working together and solving the possible obstacles that may threaten countries in this region.

Belize’s participation as a host nation in Tradewinds 2022 is a testament to the commitment to developing operational and leadership skills. The crucial military exercise boosts discipline and strengthens military partnerships.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS