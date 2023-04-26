U.S. Government Donates Generators and Medical Supplies to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital

U.S. Ambassador Michelle Kwan visited the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) to observe hospital staff getting hands on instruction on recently U.S. donated oxygen generators. The three oxygen generators are valued at BZ $1,000,000 and funded through the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Humanitarian Assistance Program, coordinated by the U.S. Embassy Security Cooperation Office.

Ambassador Kwan was joined on April 25, 2023 by Mrs. Chandra Nisbet Cansino, Chief Executive Officer of KHMH, which is Belize’s national referral hospital. The hospital will benefit from BZ $35,000 in monthly cost savings through the use of the generators. The U.S. government also donated medical supplies to the hospital, including bandages, needles, and blood pressure monitors.

Ambassador Kwan highlighted, “Today’s donations will ensure that the hard-working medical personnel at KHMH can continue to provide critical emergency care to patients in dire need of assistance. America’s commitment to the safety and security of the Belizean people is strong and unwavering.”

The U.S. government is the world’s largest contributor to global humanitarian assistance. The medical supplies and equipment donated by SOUTHCOM will benefit thousands of families who rely on the health services of Belize’s national referral hospital.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS