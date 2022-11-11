United States Provides Another Donation of Emergency Hurricane Relief Assistance to Belize

The U.S. Embassy is working closely with the Government of Belize to provide critical humanitarian aid to Belizean communities devastated by Hurricane Lisa. On behalf of the American people, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Leyla Moses-Ones met with Chair of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Foreign Assistance Committee Ambassador Amalia Mai and NEMO Coordinator Retired Lieutenant Colonel Shelton Defour to deliver over US $97,000 in essential items to support local recovery and relief efforts.

This donation is funded through the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Humanitarian Assistance Program and includes hygiene and cleaning supplies, first aid kits, and construction materials to contribute to the repairs of structures damaged during the hurricane. This is one donation of ongoing U.S. assistance.

Chargé Moses-Ones reaffirmed the commitment of the U.S. government in its support for Belize, “Weathering a natural disaster means it’s time for action. The United States stands with Belize to support Hurricane Lisa recovery and meet to the immediate needs of impacted families. Today’s targeted donation puts into action our enduring commitment to the U.S.-Belizean bilateral partnership. We are friends and partners through and through – whether there be sun or turbulent storms: Belize can always count on the United States.

Ambassador Mai underscored, “The government and people of Belize extend their sincere gratitude for the supplies being generously donated by the U.S. government to Belizeans impacted by Hurricane Lisa. The donation is timely and practical as it will contribute to the rebuilding of homes/houses lost and damaged during this latest climate event. This assistance is a testament to the strong bilateral relationship between our two countries.”

In 2022, the U.S. Government USSOUTHCOM Humanitarian Assistance Program has funded free medical clinics, donated medical supplies and ventilators, and secured the construction of three school buildings and a fire station in Belize.

