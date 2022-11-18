Belize Receives Donation of Hurricane Relief Supplies from Mexico

As recovery efforts continue across the Belize District following the landfall of Hurricane Lisa on November 2, 2022, the Government of Belize, through its bilateral and multilateral partners, has received aid to assist persons impacted by the storm. On November 16, 2022, Belize received a donation of relief supplies from the National Chamber of Commerce, Tourism and Services of Chetumal.

The donation which includes an assortment of hygiene products and groceries was officially handed over to Ambassador Amalia Mai, CEO in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, by H.E. Martha Zamarripa Rivas, Mexico’s Ambassador to Belize. Colonel (Ret’d) Shelton De Four, National Emergency Coordinator for the National Emergency Management Organization, was also present for the handing over.

The Government of Belize expresses its gratitude to the Chetumal Chamber of Commerce and thanks the people of Mexico for their generous donation and continued and steadfast support, especially during this time of rebuilding.

