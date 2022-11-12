IDB Donates US$200.000 to Belize to Help Families Affected by Hurricane Lisa

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved a US$200.000 donation to Belize to help families affected by Hurricane Lisa.

“The IDB, a strategic partner of the Government of Belize, is committed to supporting the country in the wake of climatic events like Hurricane Lisa, which have affected different regions of the country and especially people living in vulnerable areas. With this donation we reaffirm our commitment to the wellbeing of the people of Belize,” said Ramiro Lopez Ghio, the IDB Country Representative.

This type of Emergency Technical Cooperation is directed to humanitarian aid, which includes, among other emergency supplies, food, drinking water and cleaning supplies. The IDB also continues to mobilize resources for investment projects in key areas to improve local infrastructure and strengthen Belize’s capacity to manage the effects of climate change in areas like transportation, energy, water, and waste management.

The IDB aims to ensure that 40% of its total financing is related to climatic and green programs by 2025. This, along with its commitment to align the bank’s operations with the Climate Change Paris Agreement by 2023, positions the IDB as a leader of climate action among regional development banks. In 2021 alone, the IDB and its private sector arm IDB Invest, disbursed a record total of US$6 billion in climate financing.

About the IDB

The Inter-American Development Bank is devoted to improving lives. Established in 1959, the IDB is a leading source of long-term financing for economic, social, and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean. The IDB also conducts cutting-edge research and provides policy advice, technical assistance and training to public and private sector clients throughout the region. Access our virtual tour.

