U.S. Embassy Launches Podcast Series Spotlighting U.S.-Belize Relations

Press Release – February 28, 2024, Belmopan, Belize – On February 23, 2024, the U.S. Embassy Belmopan released a podcast series focused on U.S.-Belize relations. “Palmside Chat with Ambassador Michelle Kwan” features the Ambassador having discussions with Belizean and American leaders on topics that will range from food and culture to today’s pressing political issues, including economic development, security, migration, and human rights.

Episode One includes her discussions about the nature of diplomacy with Prime Minister John Briceño and Secretary Condoleezza Rice. In Episode Two she meets with Jamal Galves, a leading Belizean conservationist, and Monica Medina, the President & CEO of the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Additional episodes in Season One will be released in March and April. This podcast series will help Belizeans better understand U.S. foreign policy objectives and accomplishments, while simultaneously connecting Americans and Belizeans working on similar issues.

The podcast will be available on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and Google podcast platforms. For additional information, please contact the U.S. Embassy’s Public Affairs Section at [email protected].

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS