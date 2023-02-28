U.S. Government and UN Agencies Support Mobile Amnesty Hubs in Belize

The Government of the United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM), in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and UNICEF, supports Mobile Amnesty Hubs, which provide asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants with access to all services required to apply for the Amnesty Program. This initiative has assisted over 6,000 asylum seekers and migrants, who seek a pathway to regularize their immigration status in Belize.

The U.S. Ambassador Michelle Kwan and USAID Regional Director for Central America and Mexico Programs Christopher M. Cushing participated in the Amnesty Mobile Hub at the Belmopan Comprehensive High School, located in the City of Belmopan on February 25, 2023.

In 2022, the Government of Belize, through the Nationality and Passport Department, initiated an amnesty program to enable asylum seekers and migrants who meet the requirements to access permanent residence status with a path to citizenship. The Amnesty Program has been accepting applications from August 2022 to February 2023.

The Mobile Amnesty Hubs offer a single location for information and services benefiting asylum seekers and migrants. Belizean government institutions and a range of local NGOs, embassies, Village Council chairpersons and local leaders participate in this effort.

The Mobile Amnesty Migrant Hubs build on the experience of previous mobile services deployed under the USAID-funded Integrated Responses on Migration from Central America regional program with IOM that works in six Central American countries.

The United States Government and American people are proud to support these vital efforts. For more information contact:

IOM Belize at 501-223-9500 or [email protected]

