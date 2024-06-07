US Embassy hosts Citizens Town Hall in San Pedro

On Tuesday, June 4th, the US Embassy of Belize held a town hall meeting that started shortly after 11:30 AM and ended around 1:30PM. The event occurred at the Blue Water Grill inside the Sunbreeze Hotel on Coconut Drive. The meeting covered topics such as US citizen services offered in Belize and how they manage laws and regulations. According to the presenters, the United States Government Embassy provides prompt, courteous, and efficient services to United States citizens and other clients. During the presentation, they discussed the services offered by the US Embassy and the limitations of their assistance.

At the beginning of the event, they explained that the American Citizens Services (ACS) supports the Bureau of Consular Affairs (CA) in assisting US citizens living or traveling abroad. Their services include passport assistance, consular reports of birth abroad (CRBA), notarial services, assistance with arrests, deaths, welfare and whereabouts, loss of nationality, financial and medical aid, and other services based on specific needs.

Some of the services they provide include issuing passports within three to four weeks, issuing an emergency passport for urgent travel, approving citizenship, issuing a report of birth abroad for a child, notarizing certain documents for use in the US or abroad, accepting official ballots, providing a list of attorneys, hospitals, or funeral homes in Belize, and assisting US citizens with emergencies in Belize, among other services.

The US Embassy assists American citizens in need while in foreign countries. However, certain services are unavailable. These include assisting with Belize or US residency immigration issues, providing information regarding US citizenship, offering information about US visas or immigration benefits, addressing loss of property, paying personal debts, authorizing or paying for medical treatments, providing legal advice by intervening in judicial cases, preparing tax returns or translations, and helping in issuing US birth, marriage, and death certificates.

At the end of the presentation, they noted that all the information is readily available online at https://bz.usembassy.gov. If you have questions or need a particular service, they are open to walk-ins during working hours on Tuesday mornings between 10:30AM and 11:30AM at #4 Floral Park Road in Belmopan City, Belize. Alternatively, you can reach out to them via email at [email protected].