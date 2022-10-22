United States Donates Military Trucks to the Belize Defence Force to Support its Countrywide Security Operations

As part of the broader U.S.-Belize security cooperation that promotes both national and regional peace and stability, the U.S. Embassy donated five military trucks to the Belize Defence Force (BDF). The vehicles are a donation through the United States Foreign Military Financing program, a U.S. Department of Defense tool that enables partner countries to improve defense capabilities and contribute toward common security goals. This US $625,000 donation will enhance the BDF’s capacity to transport troops and supplies throughout Belize, respond to natural disasters, and participate in international military exercises. The donation follows a previous donation of six military trucks to Belize in 2020. Speaking at today’s donation ceremony, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Leyla Moses-Ones noted, “National security is only possible with robust mobility platforms, and we are pleased to continue our assistance to Belize on this front. As our interoperability and security cooperation grow, Belize is a stronger partner in the region – a partner that can effectively respond to destabilizing events whether it be transnational criminal activities or natural disasters. Readiness is both a mission set and a mindset. We are proud to support the expansion of BDF capability and capacity.”

Minister of National Defence and Border Security Hon. Florencio Marin Jr. stated, “We are grateful to the United States of America for the great partnership that has co-existed with Belize. This has forged many tangible results of the genuine engagements between the defence and security organizations of both countries. Each year, the Belize Defence Force through the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security capitalizes on funding, training, and equipment from the United States. These Trucks will complement the pro-active effort to deploy troops rapidly across the country.”

The United States remains committed to partnering with Belize in support of its national security and its role in regional stability. Through the Foreign Military Financing program, the United States is donating an estimated USD $1.6 million in security aid to Belize in 2022.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS