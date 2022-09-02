United States Funds Prosecutorial Training to Strengthen Belize’s Justice System

U.S. Embassy Belmopan and the Government of Belize facilitated a three-day, U.S.- funded workshop to provide comprehensive training on investigating and prosecuting criminal cases for Belize Police Department and National Prosecution Branch personnel. Participants received training on trial preparation, research methods, advocacy, and the examination of evidence, witnesses, and experts. This U.S.-sponsored program supports the Belizean government’s efforts to improve the capacity of police prosecutors and implement a Court Case Management system in its pursuit to acquire international accreditation.

The U.S. Embassy-coordinated workshop included Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser, Director of Public Prosecution Cheryl-Lynn Vidal, Head of the National Prosecution Branch Alifa Elrington, British barrister Jerry Sodipe, Belizean attorney Darrell Bradley, and U.S. Government-funded Prosecution Advisor Oladele Osinuga.

“A strong democracy protects individual rights and ensures accountability and transparency,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Leyla Moses-Ones. “Prosecutors are the gatekeepers of criminal justice. Their work is essential to advancing human rights and tackling corruption. This training builds on our longstanding partnership with Belize to support the integrity, efficiency, and effectiveness of its justice system.”

Since January 2019, the U.S. government has sponsored more than 48 instruction courses to Belize’s justice sector through the Comprehensive Justice Sector Capacity Building Program.

