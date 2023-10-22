San Pedro Police, Immigration, Customs, traffic officers and Coast Guard undergo first responder training

A group of public officers from the San Pedro Police Formation, Immigration, and Customs Department, including the Belize Coast Guard and traffic wardens from the San Pedro Transport Department, underwent a two-day training learning about Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), automated external defibrillator (AED – used for cardiac arrests), first aid and essential knowledge on basic life support. The training was held at the San Pedro Police Station on Thursday and Friday (October 19-20), ending with the distribution of certificates of completion.

Delivering the training was Certified Health and Safety Institute Level 4 Instructor, volunteer firefighter, and police officer Marlon Flores from southern Belize. The qualified trainer is also a primary care paramedic and emergency response officer. The first day of the training touched on first aid and included areas such as CPR at all levels (for adults and toddlers. The participants learned how to identify and respond to medical emergencies dealing with cardiac arrest, heart attack, respiratory emergencies, neurology emergencies, choking, stroke, bleeding, fractures, internal injuries, and even environmental injuries. Flores said that when officers are on patrol or visit rural areas, they can assist anyone attacked by wildlife, such as a snake.

The second day entailed the topic of trauma. Flores said these exercises dealt with trauma caused by traffic accidents, falls, stabbings, and shootings. “After this course, these officers can now assist anyone within their departments and communities.” Said Flores. “They will also be able to assist the medical responders, even in a health center as first responders.” The participants received theoretical lessons, which they were tested on during the training. Many participants noted the training as intense but very rich in knowledge that equipped them with the necessary skills as first responders.

On Friday, October 20th, after completing the training, Region Four Commander Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, Inspector Darwin Serano, and islander Paul Padgett, one of the program’s sponsors, along with instructor Flores, shared some encouraging words with the participants. Afterward, representatives of the immigration department, customs, the BCG, local fire service, and transport department received their certificates of competition.

Flores was grateful to have been chosen to help officers serving in San Pedro become emergency response officers. He donated a first aid kit to the San Pedro Police Formation, which Inspector Serano happily accepted. Before the ceremony concluded, Cowo received a certification on behalf of the island police formation and stated that more training is in the pipeline for the island police.

The San Pedro Police Station, under the leadership of Assistant Superintendent Egbert Castillo and Inspector Serano, has been working together to help police officers do an outstanding job. According to Serano, over the past six months, they have noticed the hard work of the police officers in San Pedro. As such, they recently awarded those hard-working officers who have done an outstanding job when on duty.

Flores owns his training company, EMS RERO (Rural Emergency Response Office), and can be reached at 614-9656 or [email protected].

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS