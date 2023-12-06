Police looking for one suspect following the stabbing of two San Pedro police officers

The San Pedro Police Formation is looking for one suspect following an attack on two officers in the early hours of Wednesday, December 6th, near the San Pedro High School. Police officers Edwin Reid, 35, and Kerian Mena, 32, were stabbed while heading back to the police barracks. The injuries were not life-threatening and were classified as Wounding.

Police initially detained one suspect, who was later released. The details of the stabbing, as per a police report, state that around 12:20AM, Reid and Mena were walking near the San Pedro High School when a slim-built, Hispanic male approached them. The officers said this individual cursed them and proceeded to attack them with a knife. Reid was stabbed in the hand and leg, while Mena was stabbed in the right side of his chest and back. The two police officers were transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where Mena was treated and released. Reid was admitted in a stable condition under observation.

It is unknown what led to the attack. Police continue their investigation, and additional information regarding this incident is to be released. The incident has left the island police force very concerned and more alert. The two police officers belong to the GI3 Unit. The unit was created in January 2021 after the Gang Suppression Unit and the Anti-Gang Task Force were disbanded.

The two units were consolidated into the GI3 Special Unit, known as the Gang Intelligence, Investigation, and Interdiction Unit. Senior Superintendent Linden Flowers commands GI3 and focuses on ensuring that nationwide gangs are investigated from an intelligence standpoint. The Belize Police Department stated that the new unit is an intelligence cell, an investigative arm, and an operational arm.

The San Pedro Police Formation stressed that they are here to serve the island community. They continue asking the community to work closely with them as they work hard to keep the island and islanders safe. They lament the attack on their officers, and although the injuries were not life-threatening, they wish them a speedy recovery and hope incidents like this, targeting island police officers, do not happen again.

Anyone with information can contact the San Pedro Police Station at 206-2022. All information is treated with strict confidentiality.

