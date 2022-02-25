Island Emergency Services render medical services to tourist at Hol Chan Marine Reserve

With the help of the Belize Coast Guard and Island Emergency Services (IES), a tourist experiencing a seizure during a snorkeling trip at the Hol Chan Marine Reserve was quickly evaluated and transported back to San Pedro Town for further medical treatment. The incident occurred on Thursday, February 24th, near midday.

The patient, a 48-year-old female, was reportedly unresponsive and placed in a Belize Coast Guard boat. IES Emergency Medical Technician Abner Bacab and his team members Tito Garcia and Annette Groutsche were near the area and quickly rendered assistance. After stabilizing the patient, they whisked her to the island, where she received services at the San Pedro Urgent Care Clinic north of downtown.

IES is a young organization headed by Emergency Medical Technician Bacab. The services include responding to emergencies, onsite evaluations, and transportation in their ambulance. Other services provided include training (CPR and First Aid Kits) for individuals and groups.

Services are available 24 hours a day and the hotline to call to seek help in case of an emergency is 615-2998 or https://www.facebook.com/BelizeDiveInjuryAssistance.

