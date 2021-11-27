Abner Bacab and team complete introductory Search and Rescue training

Islander and San Pedro’s only certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Abner Bacab, is on a mission to continue providing the island with emergency services. After opening his company, Island Emergency Services (IES), which is equipped with an ambulance, Bacab recently took his team to the mainland, where they The exercise involved dealing with water emergencies, basic first aid, hauling system, responding in a jungle environment, assessing patients and casualty evacuation, and patient packaging.

The training was held by the Belize Institute for Search and Rescue Training (BISART) from November 18th to the 21st in the capital city of Belmopan. The program included theory and practical assessment involving 60 hours of classroom work and practical exercises. Bacab said it was challenging, but he is very proud that he and his team could complete the introductory course. According to him, they will complete the other stages of the training so that he and his team are fully certified in search and rescue.

Abner said this training applies to the island, although it is conducted on the mainland in the jungle. His goal is to continue upgrading his services as an emergency organization with qualified personnel. The island EMT is also a DAN’s certified Emergency Diving First Aid Instructor and has accreditations to tend to patients affected by scuba diving-related illnesses.

Bacab thanks everyone who has supported him throughout his journey. He thanks BISART for the opportunity and looks forward to using the knowledge learned to benefit the people of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.

IES’ services are available 24 hours a day and the hotline to call for any emergency is 615-2998.

