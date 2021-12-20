Nine islanders complete Medical First Responder program

Nine islanders received their certificates on Friday, December 17th, after completing Medical First Responder training. A ceremony with dynamic presenters and specially invited guests was held at the Fido’s Courtyard. The three-week training was organized by Island Emergency Services (IES), aiming to prepare the newly trained first responders to assist medical personnel in an emergency.

The certification ceremony, considered the first-ever on the island, started at 10AM with representatives from the San Pedro Police Formation, fire department, health department, San Pedro Town Council, family members, and friends of the course’s participants, including former Area Representative Manuel Heredia Jr.

Following an invocation by Pastor Clive Welsh, the participants and those present heard motivational remarks from senior medical professionals. Senior Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and instructor Javier Canul from Belize City shared some of his experience in the medical field, the challenges there can be, and how rewarding it can be to assist in an emergency and save lives.

Another guest speaker was Tito Garcia, a veteran in the medical field with over 20 years as an EMT from the Orange Walk District. He added to the importance of having skilled residents in medical emergencies. He congratulated the participants and commended IES’s owner and EMT Abner Bacab for organizing such an important course for the participants, who are students, professionals representing local services like the fire department.

Other motivational speakers included Fire Chief Gladstone Bucknor, Inspector of Police Samuel Gladden, Dr. Joshua A. Canul.

Following the presentations from the guest speakers, Bacab thanked everyone who made the program possible. He announced that this was not the end and encouraged the successful new Medical First Responders to go as far as possible in this field.

Next was the presentation of the certificates by EMT, BLS, and Emergency Medical Response Level 7 Instructor Wellin Williams. The proud students certified include Aaliyah Oxley (Honor Roll), Lera Young, Claudio Tzul Jr., Lorena Saquic, Crista Gonzalez, Martin Dawson, Shimonique Chimilio, Jailene Cab, and Cesar Cerpa. Many of the new Medical First Responders shared with The Sun that they learned a lot of helpful information and techniques in training. They considered it very motivational, and a career in medicine is now on their radar.

Bacab, who was behind the training, was also recognized by his fellows in the medical profession. He was honored with a certificate of recognition from the different institutions present at the program’s closing ceremony, ABC Life Support, New Horizon Home Care Services, and Belmopan Emergency Services.

IES is proud of such an achievement in inspiring youth to become skilled residents. San Pedro now counts with nine freshly trained medical responders ready to assist in a medical emergency.

