San Pedro members of the Belize Coast Guard undergo first responder training

A group of eight members from the Belize Coast Guard (BCG) based in San Pedro Town recently underwent a two-day training to learn basic first aid and life support techniques from the Island Emergency Services (IES) crew. The training covered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), First Aid Kit, and an introduction to advanced knowledge of the duties expected from first responders and other medical skills. The training took place from February 11th to February 13th at the BCG base south of Ambergris Caye and was free of charge.

IES founder and Certified Emergency Medical Technician Abner Bacab led the training. On the first day, the participants received theoretical training, while on the second day, they received practical lessons. The training equipped the BCG personnel with the skills needed to attend to medical emergencies such as choking, bleeding, fractures, splinting, stroke, and diabetic persons. They also learned how to deal with allergic reactions, asthma, and drowning victims, as well as how to tend to burn patients. They also learned how to properly use a tourniquet and an Automated External Defibrillator, apply supplemental oxygen, use a bag valve mask, and move and lift an injured person.

Bacab stated that this partnership with the BCG will see all their personnel trained, which will significantly benefit the country. With the proper first aid knowledge, Coast Guard personnel can render assistance in any particular medical emergency when deployed.

The partnership will also lead to other emergency medical services courses, such as learning how to treat scuba diving emergencies, first aid for scuba diving emergencies, and handling Hyperbaric Chamber treatments.

Bacab, through IES, provides ambulance response in case of emergencies and first aid training to the island community. For more information on the services offered, please contact 615-2998 or [email protected].

