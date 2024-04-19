IES partners with God Cares Outreach and donates supplies to island Law Enforcement Officers

In partnership with God Cares Outreach, the Island Emergency Services (IES) recently donated personal protective equipment and supplies to various departments on the island. The purpose of the donation was to help protect the workers as they perform their duties, keeping them safe and minimizing the impact of hazards. The donated supplies included body bags, full-body gowns, face shields, gloves, KN95 masks, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizers.

The San Pedro Sun contacted Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Abner Bacab for more details. Bacab explained that when he received the donations, he felt that other departments might need them more than his own. So, he decided to donate them to departments such as the San Pedro Belize Coast Guards, San Pedro Police Department, Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), San Pedro’s Fire Department, Doctor Otto Rodriquez San Pedro Polyclinic II, and the Island Donors Squad. Knowing they would need supplies; he also considered the Caye Caulker Poly Clinic.

Bacab emphasized that these departments needed the right equipment and supplies to protect themselves while performing their duties safely. He also considered that they had families to go back to.

Bacab stated that this was just one of many donations he is working on. He plans to continue giving back to the community in any way he can. Businesses interested in partnering with IES can contact Bacab at 615-2998.

For emergency response assistance from IES, contact the 24-Hour Emergency Hotline at 226-2911, 226-2912, or the 24-Hour Emergency Cell Hotline at 615-2998. Bacab offers his services free of charge to all island residents. He also provides training for organizations and businesses in San Pedro, from CPR to becoming a first aid responder.