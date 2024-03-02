The Island Emergency Services gets their second fully equipped ambulance

On Wednesday, February 28th, Island Emergency Services (IES) received its second ambulance. They are excited to let the San Pedro community and tourists know they are fully equipped and ready to serve.

Abner Bacab, a medical technician and independent mayoral candidate, said, “We’re happy to inform everyone that we now have our second fully equipped ambulance, and we feel honored to continue serving the San Pedro community. Our new unit is much bigger, so we can cater to more patients. We also have more supplies and materials to provide prompt medical care to patients, ensuring they receive proper care and attention.” Bacab believes it’s essential to have proper life-saving support equipment for the community on the island, especially during emergencies, when transferring patients, and when providing reliable medical backup.

He started the IES project when he became a certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). The company is equipped with an ambulance and responds to medical emergencies on the island. IES also provides training, ranging from CPR to becoming a first aid responder. In December of last year, they conducted some of these training courses at different tourism establishments on the island. They trained nine islanders, including students, as medical first responders.

Island Emergency Services also responds to diving emergencies. He is a certified Emergency Diving First Aid Instructor through training facilitated by the well-known Diving Alert Network or DAN. This achievement led him to establish a Belize dive injury assistance and support company. For anyone affected by scuba diving-related illness, Bacab can provide relief and have divers treated in a hyperbaric chamber.

Bacab and the IES continue their dedication, commitment, and drive to improve the lives of the island community. They want to thank everyone who continues to support them and remind the public that their services are available 24 hours a day. For any medical emergencies, call 615-2998.

