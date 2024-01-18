San Pedro Fire Services organizes fire safety awareness fair

The San Pedro Fire Service station officer, Orin Smith, partnered with stakeholders on the island to conduct a fire safety awareness fair at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex. The fair included presentations from the local fire department, Island Emergency Services (IES) first responders, and the Rickilee Response Rescue (RRR or Triple R) team. Those who attended the fair could also participate in training on using fire extinguishers.

The event was held on Saturday, January 13th, and the staff officer Smith addressed the handful of attendees. He explained that the project is aimed at the residential sector because most fire casualties (fatalities) occur in private homes. At the fair, the presentations demonstrated some of the best practices when caught in a house fire and critical survival skills. There were also demonstrations on tackling fires, and the few persons attending the fair were allowed to practice some of the skills shared at the event.

The session covered different types of fires. Smith explained that there are extinguishers for specific fires. He says extinguishers suit fires involving clothing, paper, wood, liquids, gasses, and even electrical fires. After the presentation, Smith tested the participants’ attention by asking them questions. Attendees also learned about first aid kits and other safety measures from the Triple R crew and IES. They were also able to find out about the acquisition of a fire extinguisher from one of the event’s sponsors, Fabrigas.

The highlight of the event was the opportunity given to the attendees to learn how to use a fire extinguisher properly. Many participants said it was their first time using a fire extinguisher and were thankful for the opportunity. Some children present also learned about fire extinguishing and all the safety measures shared at the training.

Smith thanked those attending the fair but would have wished for more islanders’ participation. He expressed disappointment that only a little over a dozen residents attended the free sessions, which are vital when experiencing a house fire. He noted that material items and lives could be saved if people knew what to do in a fire. According to him, most people do not know what to do and entirely rely on the fire department. He said that if they knew what to do, there could be a huge difference in the outcome of an unexpected blaze.

This is the third fair Smith has led. He encourages all islanders to try getting smoke detectors and fire extinguishers for their safety. This combined effort with the fire service reduces tragedies and better prepare residents when tackling fires. The San Pedro Fire Station offers 24-hour service and is located on Pescador Drive, next to the police station. They can be reached at 206-2372 for more information on these types of training or emergencies.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS