San Pedro’s Fire Department hosts fire response and extinguisher training

On Friday, October 14th, the San Pedro Fire Station partnered with the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and stakeholders such as Fabrigas to conduct a fire safety awareness fair dubbed ‘Citizens Fire Extinguisher Training’ at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex. The event included informative presentations about what to do in fire emergencies, how to use fire extinguishers, and learning about first aid kits. Those participating in the activity also walked away with fabulous prizes.

Station Officer in San Pedro, Orin Smith, planned the fair aimed at the residential sector because most fire casualties take place in private homes. The public was invited to the event, which started at 9:30AM. There were booths featuring products from Fabrigas, which were available at discounted rates. These included fire extinguishers and smoke detectors at low prices. The Island Emergency Services crew also shared their knowledge with the participants.

Smith welcomed a small group of islanders and started his fire safety presentations. The session covered different types of fires classified as classes. For example, Class A fires are known as ordinary fires involving materials like paper, clothing, wood, and plastic. Class B fires include liquids and gasses. Class C are electrical fires, and metals cause Class D fires. Fires classified as K are caused by cooking grease. The presentation did not touch this type of fire in-depth as it is not usually associated with residential fires. Smith explained that there are extinguishers for specific fires. Extinguishers typically used are good for fires under the A B C classification. Class D is usually best fought with a Powder Extinguisher. After the presentation, Smith tested the participants’ attention by asking them questions. Those answering the questions right received a basket with Fabrigas products, such as fire extinguishers, and fire detectors, among other items.

Afterward, the attendees had the opportunity to put out a fire created by the fire department staff. Smith guided the participants who got to use a fire extinguisher and learned how to use it properly. Many participants said it was their first time using a fire extinguisher and were thankful for the opportunity to learn this helpful exercise. There were even children who learned about fire extinguishing as well.

Smith and his crew thanked those who showed up for the fire safety fair. They look forward to doing another event and count on the participation of more island residents. According to him, anyone in a household must know what to do in an emergency. Smith also emphasized the need for smoke detectors and fire extinguishers. He said having these items when a house fire can save lives.

A BIG thank you goes out to those businesses making the event possible, Fabrigas, Tropic and Maya Island Air, Bowen and Bowen, San Pedro Belize Express, Ocean Ferry, SPTC, Island Emergency Services, Honourable Andre Perez, and Digi. The San Pedro Fire Station offers 24-hour service and is located on Pescador Drive, next to the police station. They can be reached at 206-2372.

