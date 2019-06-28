Triple R Response hosts body safety and first-aid training for their search and rescue team

Rickilee Response and Rescue (Triple R) held a body safety and first-aid training for their search and rescue team of the island from Monday, June 24th to Thursday, June 27th at the Banyan Bay conference room in San Pedro Town. The training was facilitated by Emergency Medical Service Instructor Evan Sanchez and saw the attendance of Hol Chan Marine Reserve rangers, Coast Guards, tour guides, tour operators, firefighters, and police officers.

The training consisted of a two-day activity from 9AM to 2PM. The first day was a theoretical session, while the second day was practical, and attendees learned about the various body safety and first aid emergency techniques. Attendees were educated in different areas like scene safety, c-spine techniques, splint, and bandaging, bleeding control measures as well as basic emergency medical services (EMS). “The training was designed as an introduction to EMS due to the diversity of the group in attendance, and they are all a part of Triple R Search and Rescue team,” he said. Throughout the four days, two different groups were trained.

Vanessa Parham from Triple R Response told The San Pedro Sun that the purpose of the workshop was to train the different entities that work along with Triple R, so they can provide a more efficient response when it comes to emergencies. “We aim to equip, enhance, and empower the different people who work along with us for them to become more efficient and effective emergency responders,” said Parham. Triple R Response Chairperson Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie added that the reason they constantly host training sessions is to better the management rules and for volunteers to know how to react in each emergency, whether it’s on land or water.

Triple R would like to thank everyone who took the time to attend the training. Since established in June 2017, Triple R has had a positive impact on the island, assisting both island residents and visitors alike in emergencies. Triple is a non-profit organization that was formed in memory of American National Rickilee Mercer, who perished on the leeward coast of Ambergris Caye in March 2017. She went missing after heading out for a jet-ski adventure. She was found dead on March 1, 2017. Triple R has become the main point of contact for road and water accidents. For their emergencies, Triple R utilizes volunteers along with the assistance of their Belizean team, Vanesa Parham, Billy Leslie, and Chris Alpuche. The organization is always looking for volunteers, donations, and help in growing within the community. To keep up with the good work Triple R is doing on Ambergris Caye, you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram, or visit their website at www.rrr.life. For any emergencies, Triple R can be reached any time by calling 627-1117.

