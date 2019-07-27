RRR Air Evac & BERT Partners to provide Emergency Response – Costa Maya 2019

Press Release - Belize Emergency Response Team - July 26, 2019 - Rickilee Response and Rescue Team (RRR) Air Evac and Belize Emergency Response Team (BERT) are partnering to provide Emergency Medical Services in San Pedro for the 2019 Costa Maya Festival, and beyond.

RRR Air Evac team members have strategically placed new advanced life support equipment on BERT’s ground and air ambulances. The partnership aims at improving BERT’s emergency response capacity as plans progress for expanded emergency services to areas not traditionally covered.

RRR’s representative in San Pedro, Mr. Billy Leslie handed over a Zoll Cardiac Monitor to BERT’s representative Leon Seguro.

Mr. Billy Leslie is a licensed Tour Guide and heads the San Pedro Tour Guides Association. He is currently trained in CPR/AED resuscitation procedures while Leon Seguro is an Emergency Medical Technician – Cardiac, and an authorized American Heart Association Instructor. The coordinated efforts have seen fruition as patients have already been rescued and flown to higher-­‐level care in mainland Belize City, via the RRR Air Evac and BERT Team.

The emergency phone number for San Pedro RRR Air Evac and Water Emergencies is 627- 1117, BERT in Belize City is 223-3292.

-­‐END-­‐

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS