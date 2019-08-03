Editorial: Costa Maya 2019: Successfully Reignited!

Mary Gonzalez

Sometimes, it can be hard to accept change. After over two decades at the helm of a committee that steered what was once known as Sea and Air Festival and then the International Costa Maya Festival, 2019 brought in a new team determined to inject some new ideas. When it was announced as ‘Costa Maya: Reignited,’ many wondered just what it would mean for the three-day festival that brings in visitors (local and international) for a fun-filled weekend to breathe economic life into Ambergris Caye while celebrating our Latin American heritage.

Well, this attendee can happily say that it was a fantastic event that took an established, well-organized festival and added a sprinkle of youthful vitality while maintaining its integrity. It’s a fine line to walk when taking over something so established, but the committee members clearly respected the hard work placed into making Costa Maya succeed. Of course, the addition of a current pop star as the main headline act was immediately embraced as the ‘re-ignition’ of the festival. However, those who attended the entire weekend will appreciate the HARD work that went into organizing the annual pageant, the incorporation of even more social media, the re-introduction of a family-friendly comedian, and of course, the open-air, community-friendly Noche San Pedrana.

I think my favorite part was bumping into the past committee members – gentlemen who I had the pleasure of working with in the past for the festival. They looked relaxed, they were enjoying the festival and when I asked their opinion, their faces lit up. They were so happy to see their work continue, through the hands and vision of others who will steer it well into the future. And really, that is all one can ask for – to see the hard work continue, and to grow and become even better.

To the new committee, I can only express my thanks and congratulations to you all. Well, I can also add that there will always be people with ideas that they feel are better and could work. But until they take on the task and make it work, you guys continue to push yourselves, and continue to make La Isla Bonita proud.

The San Pedro Sun appreciates your dedication and the exceptional job well done. We all had a blast! Long live the Costa Maya: Reignited!

