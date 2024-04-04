SPTC hosts successful Business Expo; 12 island women recognized for their hard work

On Saturday, March 30th, at 6:30 PM, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) hosted a Women’s Business Expo at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex. The event promoted local women-owned businesses on the island, attracting many shoppers to view the work and creativity of the featured companies, which offered great deals on various products, food, and drinks. The fair included local entertainment, a fashion show, and an award ceremony celebrating the end of Women’s Month.

This fourth annual expo was hosted by SPTC to boost the local economy. Deputy Mayor Dianeli Aranda, whose portfolio includes women’s affairs, and Hope Haven Belize led the organization of the expo. DJ Debbie and DJ Bigz played music, and there was lots of entertainment and fun. The four-and-a-half-hour event was held under the theme “Inspire Inclusion: Count Her in.”

The event started with Chelsea Castro’s national anthem and prayer, followed by a dance presentation by the San Pedro Dance Academy, who danced to the remix of the Belizean song “Bill Ah House.” Kristina Romero, Deputy Mayor Dianeli Aranda, and Mayor Gualberto Wally Nunez welcomed all in attendance with a warm address before officially opening the fair. The organizers thanked everyone for coming and supporting the incredible women from the island.

As the night continued, the crowd was treated to a modeling show. The first group of young ladies was led by Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon, who wore purple t-shirts highlighting the importance of empowering women. Next up, the public officers graced the stage in their uniforms, representing their department, followed by the San Pedro High School girls. The fashion show continued with the participants from the Vale Cervera Model Training camp held back in August 2023, showcasing Easter outfits fit for the island aesthetic. The event then ended with a segment by Pink Boutique.

At the end of the function, Mayor Nuñez and Aranda held a recognition ceremony applauding 12 exceptional women of San Pedro. Recognized were Dr. Kristi Marin for the Women in Medicine award, Ina Alamilla for the Women Entrepreneur award, Melly Sanchez for the Women in Business award, Sophie Forman Lisbey for the Women in Arts award, Cesibelle Cortez for the Women Empowerment award, Teacher Rosela Guerrero for the Women in Education award, Tamara Humes Baptist for the Women in Law Enforcement award, Glenda Sanchez for the Women in Sports award, Daisy Martinez for the Women in Tourism award, Chefs for Hire for the Women in Culinary Arts award, and Nurse Vicky Aguet for the Community Outreach award. These women were honored this year for their dedication, hard work, and achievements.

The SPTC thanks all the businesses and participants in this year’s Women in Business Expo.