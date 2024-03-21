Miss San Pedro to highlight Women’s Month with 5K/10K run; registration open

March is celebrated as Women’s Month in Belize, and events are held nationwide. In San Pedro Town, different activities take place to inspire and empower women. Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon is organizing a 5K and 10K run through her foundation Empow.Her and partner, SHINE, are set for March 23rd. In-person registrations for the event,’ Stride for Change: Celebrating Her,’ took place on Saturday, March 16th, and participants had a free paint session. Those who could not attend the registration event can still do so via this link https://shorturl.at/cgtBI.

On the event day, participants must be at the starting point at the Sagebrush Church by the Boca del Rio bridge, by 5AM. The run will start at 6AM, heading north. The 5K run is from Sagebrush to Grand Caribe Belize resort and back. The 10K run is from the same starting point but to Las Terrazas Resort and back to Sagebrush.

The registration event on Saturday was held from 4:30PM at Caliente Restaurant in downtown San Pedro. Miss San Pedro Calderon welcomed everyone supporting the activity. After they had paid their registration fee, each participant was invited to join a painting class. They were guided to a table where they explored their artistic skills in a complementary painting session hosted by the local art gallery Paint N Splash and the partner organization Est/Her International.

Calderon was happy with the turnout and the several persons registering for the run, highlighting women. She encourages those not signed up to do so as soon as possible. Calderon said the activity is open to everyone. Whether you are a seasoned runner or not, the event is about embracing the journey on the track and within us. “Let’s break the barriers, push the limits, and uplift each other along the way,” Calderon shared. She added that the significant activity raises awareness for mental resilience, women’s empowerment, and building a supportive community.

This 5K/10K is one of many events Miss San Pedro Calderon plans to do for the rest of her reign. Calderon has been very active in the community and has participated in different social events. Later this year, she will hand over the crown to a new island beauty ambassador. The date for this year’s Miss San Pedro Pageant is yet to be announced.