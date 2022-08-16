Girl Powered Leadership Camp 2022

On August 12, 2022, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Transport, through the Department of Youth Services (DYS), concluded its first-ever Girl Powered Leadership Camp. The two-week camp was hosted at the Youth with a Mission campus in Roaring Creek Village, Cayo District, and was split into two cohorts: the first for girls aged 14-17 and the second for young women aged 18-22, with each group attending a week consecutively. A total of 80 participants from across Belize attended.

The Girl Powered Camp was implemented under the thematic pillars of courage, care and confidence aimed at increasing the participants’ capacity in leadership and overall wellbeing. Sessions included leadership capacity building, public speaking, conflict management, sexual and reproductive health, bully prevention, navigating domestic and intimate partner violence, women’s and girls’ rights-policy, resume writing, self-defence training, and yoga and meditative practice, among others.

The DYS expresses sincere gratitude to Ms. Dominique Noralez, Caribbean Regional Representative for the Commonwealth Youth Council, who coordinated the program in its entirety along with all the respective agencies that facilitated the various sessions.

The Department of Youth Services believes that the knowledge conveyed to these young women had transformative benefits as it boosted their confidence and will help them to become better versions of themselves and advance their roles as leaders in Belizean society.

