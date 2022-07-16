Belize Attends the 10th Ministers of Youth Forum

Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Youth, Sports & Transport, returned to Belize after attending the 10th Ministers of Youth World Forum in Busan, Korea from July 7 to 9, 2022. The forum was organized by the International Youth Fellowship Program (IYF), which brings together over 26 youth and education policymakers from 25 countries around the world to discuss the issues and solutions to youth challenges. The forum is held annually as part of the IYF’s World Culture Camp.

The attending ministers and vice ministers discussed difficulties youth are facing in today’s world caused by the lack of the ability to critically think and methods to improve their thinking ability, social problems caused by isolation and disconnection, how to change the lives of youth through exchange and communication, and youth issues caused by lack of self-control and the impact it has on society.

Minister Ferguson was the first to deliver his presentation and spoke about the challenges Belizean youth face and how the Department of Youth Services has strategized to meet their needs, which is based on the 2022 Youth Needs Assessment Survey.

Officials were also formally introduced to the Mind Education Program as many countries are now introducing the program at the government level as part of their youth and education initiatives for youth development.

Mr. Jermaine Garvey, director of the newly established IYF Belize branch, said that the issues of youth violence, drug use and crime are evident in Belize; however, there is hope through the Mind Education Program.

Mr. Garvey said, “The program which teaches about the unseen world of the heart helps youth to discover the source of their difficulties. The Mind Education programs dig deep into the hearts of the youth and help them to unlock the power of the ability to think deeply, self-control to control their own desires and exchange. Through exchange, they can express their hearts but also receive a new heart and strong mindset that can overcome difficulties despite their environment and situation.”

IYF will continue to work with the Department of Youth Services to offer Mind Education to the Youth of Belize.

Minister Ferguson thanked Mr. Jermaine and Mrs. Orlene Garvey, representatives to Belize from the IYF, who facilitated his trip to Korea.

