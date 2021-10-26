Minister of Public Utilities Visits CABEI in Honduras

Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Public Utilities, Energy and Logistics, and Mr. Marconi Leal Jr., CEO in the ministry, participated in a field trip in Honduras from October 21 to 23, 2021. The trip was steered by Mr. Dante Mossi, Executive President of Central American Bank of Economic Integration (CABEI), its directors and regional delegation with the aim of optimizing similar opportunities in its member countries. The trip covered three of the key sectors in the ministry’s portfolio, namely, transport, ports, and energy.

The COVI Road Concession Group presented on the successful rollout of a public-private partnership in the transportation sector, which aimed at boosting economic development. The delegation also visited Gran Central Metropolitan, the largest bus terminal in Central America, to better understand their operations and business model.

The delegation also visited the El Cajón and La Vergon hydroelectric dams. Overviews of their modernization plans and upcoming projects were presented as well as plans to produce firm, renewable, reasonable, and sustainable energy to the country and region.

At the conclusion of the visit, Minister Ferguson thanked CABEI for a fruitful tour of the different sectors that all contribute significantly to economic development. These discussions will be ongoing as Belize and CABEI strengthen ties of cooperation and joint work opportunities within these sectors.

