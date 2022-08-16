Minister of Youth, Sports and Transport Visits Guatemala

Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Youth, Sports and Transport, went on a working visit to the Republic of Guatemala from August 10 to 12, 2022.

During his visit to Guatemala City, Minister Ferguson met with H.E. César Guillermo Castillo Reyes, Vice-President of Guatemala. They discussed cross-border transport relations and exchanged views on the potential of reciprocal transport services. A commitment was made to explore new areas within the transportation sector for the mutual benefit of both countries. Congressman Cesar Fion of Peten also participated in this meeting.

A meeting was also held with Mr. Héctor Adolfo Aldana Reyes, Vice Minister of Transport at the Ministry of Communications, Infrastructure and Housing of Guatemala, and representatives from the National Civilian Police and the Guatemalan Institute of Tourism, where they reviewed Belize-Guatemala cooperation in the fields of transportation, tourism and transportation security and ways to further enhance these sectors.

The Belize delegation included Mr. Marconi Leal, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Sports, Youth and Transport; H.E. Jose Alpuche, Belize’s Ambassador to Guatemala; Mrs. Dian Vasquez Garbutt, Chief Transport Officer; and Mr. Raymond Mossiah, Chief of Tourism in the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations.

