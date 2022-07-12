DYS Holds Graduation Ceremony

On July 8th, 2022, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Transport, through the Department of Youth Services (DYS), held a graduation ceremony for over 500 youths who participated in various training and certification courses initiated by the department.

The courses aim to increase the knowledge of young people, enhancing their employment opportunities, success in entrepreneurship and decision-making in their daily lives. Furthermore, these courses will positively impact the development of skills and grow interest among young persons, providing a more robust understanding of their potential, which can lead to more opportunities.

Two courses were in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries, through the Leadership Intervention Unit. Hosted under the theme, “Schooling for At-Risk Youths,” the programs focused on enrolling at-risk youths in education activities to provide academic enhancement in areas such as Basic Math, English and Financial Literacy.

Other course offerings included Customer Service, Graphic Design, and other youth developmental courses based on the recently conducted 2022 Youth Needs Assessment Survey.

The DYS and the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries will continue to collaborate to employ strategies that will engage youths in capacity-building programs to help them acquire the skills needed to achieve their fullest potential to become productive and responsible citizens of Belize.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS