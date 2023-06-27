Fires destroy homes in San Pedro; victims need help

Three fires in one week have left families across San Pedro Town without homes and belongings. The first occurred in San Pedrito on Monday, June 19th, with a second fire within the DFC area on Thursday, June 22nd. The third blaze was reported in San Mateo on Saturday, June 24th. Local organizations have helped the fire victims, but more assistance is needed. The fire victims in San Pedrito can be assisted by calling 629-4176, while those from the second fire can contact Mirella Bacab at 628-9628 and 637-2247; or deposits can be made to her Atlantic Bank Account, Mirella Bacab, #211874774. Those affected in San Mateo can be assisted by contacting Leticia Chimilio at 639-0266.

No official reports have been issued while the San Pedro Fire Service investigates the incidents. The blaze engulfed a two-story wooden building in San Pedrito in the first incident. After some delay, the firefighters reached the area and extinguished the fire before it spread to other homes. The fire destroyed everything inside the household, and arson is suspected. Police detained one person for questioning, but he was later released.

Some days after, in the afternoon, a residence went up in flames south of San Pedro Town within the DFC area. A wooden structure was quickly consumed before the firefighters could arrive. When police and the fire department reached the scene, the flames had destroyed the building. The firefighters could only fight the blaze and stop it from spreading.

In San Mateo, a fire left a family of four without their home and belongings. The affected, identified as Bernardo Pastor, reportedly had left with his family for fishing when they were alerted about a fire in the area. They only knew it was their house once they arrived at the scene. A fire truck was already trying to contain the inferno. However, the plywood structure could not be saved.

Help for the fire victims has increased, prompting local groups like the San Pedro Lions Club to come together and assist. On Sunday, June 25th, they held a fire relief collection drive at their Lions Den on Barrie Reef Drive. The Lions thank the community for their response to the collection drive. According to the Lions Club, they have already distributed clothing to most fire victims and will host a dollar drive on Wednesday, June 28th, in downtown San Pedro.

No one was injured in the house fires. According to witnesses trying to help extinguish the blaze, no one was home at the time of the fires. As such, they advise residents to make checks in their homes as electrical short circuits are suspected as the cause. Another factor believed to be part of this unfortunate incident is the high temperatures caused by the current heat wave affecting the country.

