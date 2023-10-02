Devastating fire at Road Runner Golf Cart Rental determined as arson

The investigation into the early morning fire that destroyed 20 golf carts belonging to Road Runner Rentals and other structures and items in the rental’s garage was determined to be arson. No one has been detained, and while police continue investigating, reports indicate that the unfortunate incident left a loss of over half a million Belize dollars.

Police report that on Saturday, September 30th, around 2:10AM, Lebanese businessman Mohamad Kalim, 40, owner of Road Runner Golf Cart rental located a half mile north of San Pedro Town, was alerted that his golf cart garage was on fire. According to the report, Kalim went to his business and, upon arrival, observed the entire compound, which houses a rental office, garage, container accommodating the caretaker, and golf cart parts engulfed in flames.

The San Pedro Fire Service contained the inferno, but nothing on the property could be salvaged. Police described the aftermath, citing that the fire partially damaged a 10×10 plywood structure and destroyed a 40×40 building. The 20 burned golf carts are valued at BZ$25,000 each. Other items destroyed by the fire were new and second-hand golf cart parts and tools. After assessing the damage to the business, the police reports indicate that the total loss amounted to BZ$551,600. The San Pedro Fire Service’s initial finding stated that the blaze was an incendiary fire (a fire intentionally ignited). They canvassed the area for surveillance footage, but there were no security cameras. No one has been detained, but police continue their investigation.

Fire also damaged other properties

The blaze destroyed the Road Runner Golf Cart rental and damaged a deli south of the property. The cost of damages has not been ascertained yet. Police also spoke to a couple (caretaker and mechanic) residing on the compound in the container. They stated that the fire destroyed all their clothing, electrical appliances, household items, and kitchen utensils. The flames also gutted a red DS Villager Golf Cart valued at BZ$14,000, which the caretaker had recently received a loan to purchase.

No comment was shared by Road Runner Golf Cart rental, and it is unknown whether the business was insured.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help solve this unfortunate incident to contact the San Pedro Police Station at 206-2022 or visit them on Pescador Drive. Confidentiality guaranteed.

