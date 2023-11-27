San Pedro Lions Club delivers donation to Caye Caulker fire victims

The San Pedro Lions Club is always helping those in need, and on Saturday, November 25th, they headed over to our sister island, Caye Caulker, to assist a group of fire victims with much-needed financial assistance. They handed over a financial contribution of $5,000 which was made possible with the collaboration of the San Pedro community, the San Pedro Town Council, and Lions members.

President Lion Nesher Acosta said San Pedro Lions are here to help those in most need, not only in San Pedro but beyond the island community. He said the club is proud of the generosity shown by the community towards the victims of the recent fire in Caye Caulker.

On November 10th, a morning fire destroyed two popular business establishments in Caye Caulker, La Cubana Restaurant, and the Barrier Reef Sports Bar and Grill. The blaze caused significant material losses and displaced nine people. The Caye Caulker Village Council assisted the affected families and planned a donation drive. They collected clothing and other essential items for the fire victims.

The cause of the fire as the National Fire Service was identified as having started from an electrical source. The National Fire Service’s spokesperson, Kenneth Mortis pointed out the issue with building structures too close to each other and hopes the respective authorities can address this concern on future developments. Mortis acknowledged the fact that the Caye Caulker Fire Department was overwhelmed with the fire and more manpower was needed. Mortis said plans are in place to add more personnel to the Caye Caulker fire station.

This is not the first time the San Pedro Lions Club has answered the call to help fire victims in Caye Caulker. In August 2021, a fire left four families homeless in La Isla Cariñosa. The island’s Lions Club quickly joined the community and both governmental and non-governmental groups and assisted the affected families. In San Pedro, they held a fire relief collection drive and a dollar drive. They collected an assortment of non-perishable food items, clothes, and a $1,600 cheque.

The San Pedro Lions Club thanks everyone who made donations to assist these families. The club encourages anyone to help if they can, as more assistance is needed. Anyone able to help can contact Caye Caulker Chairlady at 615-9001. The Lions also thanked Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez for providing their transportation to Caye Caulker.

