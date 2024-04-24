Karissa Vasquez crowned as San Pedro Lions Club’s new queen

Miss San Pedro Lions 2024-2025 Karissa Vasquez was crowned on Thursday, April 18th. In a brief session held at their Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive, Vasquez gracefully accepted the crown from outgoing queen Krystal Navarrete.

The presentation and coronation of the new Lions beauty ambassador started shortly after 7PM, with President Nesher Acosta welcoming the Lions members in attendance and other invited guests. Contrary to hosting a pageant to select the new queen, the club has been taking candidates to retreats where they nominate and vote for the next Lions queen.

At the brief ceremony, Navarrete thanked everyone for the opportunity and shared that it was a wonderful experience. She wished Vasquez on her new journey as Miss San Pedro Lions. Vasquez humbly accepted the nomination and opportunity to represent the island club, which has achieved worldwide recognition. “I am honored for this opportunity to represent you all,” she said. Vasquez added that she will actively pursue the club’s mission to serve the community and assist in all activities benefiting San Pedro residents.

Afterward, Navarrete presented Vasquez with the official sash and crown. The coronation also makes Vazquez the Lions Zone 59 Queen, to which San Pedro belongs. The club is planning a formal event to introduce their new queen officially. After the ceremony, Zone Chair Nigel Belisle congratulated Vasquez and wished her the best in her reign.

Vasquez started her reign by attending the San Pedro Lions, the Belize Lions Zone 59, 45th Annual Convention held in the Capital City of Belmopan during the April 19th weekend. The three-day event reflects on the goals and objectives of Lionism and includes all active Lions Clubs from across the country. The annual celebration also includes special guests from other countries.

Vasquez, a proud San Pedrana, is a 21-year-old artist, dancer and entrepreneur. She comes from a family of six siblings, with her being the youngest and only daughter. She holds an associate degree in environmental science. Her passion for animals equally matches her appreciation for the arts. Vasquez said that in November 2021, along with another animal lover, they started the ‘Share and Care’ project to feed as many stray animals as possible in San Pedro. Through her small business projects like ‘Paint for Paws,’ she has donated funds to the island’s Saga Humane Society. The new queen stated that her goal has always been to create a positive change within the island community and throughout Belize. Vasquez intends to use her new platform as Miss San Pedro Lions to continue making an impact alongside the club members.