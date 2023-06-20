Fire leaves family in San Pedrito area homeless

A fire that gutted a home in the San Pedrito area of San Pedro Town on Monday, June 19th, is being investigated as possible arson. The blaze destroyed the structure leaving a family of three homeless and needing assistance. Anyone able and willing to help can call 629-4276.

According to neighbours trying to assist the victims, a couple with their young child lost everything and are asking for donations, mainly clothes in the following sizes, XL for women, large for men, and size 7 for children. Donations can be left at Casey’s Bar and Grill at the entrance of San Pedrito.

The action of the island’s fire service prevented the fire from spreading to other homes. They contained the blaze, but unfortunately, nothing in it could be saved. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire. The San Pedro Fire Service stated that the fire originated from the lower flat and moved upward. They say the blaze quickly consumed the house because it was a wooden structure.

Some residents in the area securing their properties and helping to tackle the fire mentioned it took some time for the fire truck to reach the burning house. This delay was due to traffic issues on Angel Coral Street, where reportedly, the fire trucks had difficulty getting through the congestion on their way to San Pedrito.

According to some complainants wishing to stay anonymous, the big dump trucks traveling through town are the culprits. These trucks reportedly take up much space, adding to the congestion. Another issue is that other drivers do not give way to emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire trucks. According to them, this was the case on Monday, when the fire truck struggled to get past Angel Coral Street because of the congestion and some motorists not giving way to the emergency vehicle.

While the investigation continues on the cause of the fire, police have reportedly detained one person for questioning. We will continue following.

