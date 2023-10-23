San Pedro Lions Club celebrates 48 years of serving La Isla Bonita

The San Pedro Lions Club celebrated its 48th anniversary on Saturday, October 21st, welcoming new Lion members and the official installation of the island’s Leos Club. The celebration also saw inspirational speeches, many Lions honored, followed by dinner and the performance of San Pedro’s beloved and number one band, Rompe Raja!

Master of Ceremonies Lion Eiden Salazar presided over the event, starting at 7PM. Then the members of the main table were installed and included San Pedro Lions Club President Lion Nesher Acosta, Lion Dr. Sol Yam, Area Leader of Global Action Team 3A of Latin America and the Caribbean, Chair for Zone 59, Lion Nigel Belisle, Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez and Zone 59 Queen Leo Kristal Navarrete.

The anniversary celebration started with opening ceremonies featuring the flag bearers. Past President Lion Everette Anderson marched into the Lions Den with the Belizean flag, while Past District Governor Lion Baldemar Graniel SJP was the bearer of the Lions Club flag. Next was a tribute to the flags. Lion Elsie Witty honored the Belize flag, and Lion Marina Kay paid tribute to the Lions flag, followed by the singing of the national anthem, the invocation, and a minute of silence for Lion members in San Pedro and around the world who have passed away.

The formalities of the festivity continued with the welcome remarks from the Honourable Perez. The Area Representative of Belize Rural South, which includes San Pedro and Caye Caulker, congratulated the island’s Lions Club for serving the people for almost half a century. He commended their efforts and encouraged them to continue their hard and inspirational work.

Lion Dr. Yam said that the clubs in Belize, particularly San Pedro, continue the mission to increase membership and create new clubs. She reminded everyone of Mission 1.5, which aims to increase the membership worldwide by 1.5 million by 2027. The San Pedro Dance Company performed during a short intermission following Dr. Yam’s speech. Afterward, President Acosta took to the podium and shared some words of gratitude with the crowd present. He thanked everyone for attending the event and for the hard work Lions continue to do on the island, across the country, and the world. “Being part of the largest humanitarian organization service club in the world has granted him and his colleagues many new experiences and opportunities,” Acosta shared with everyone.

Immediately after, new Lion members and the Leos Club were installed. Some encouraging remarks by Zone Chair Lion Belisle accompanied this. He shared his joy of seeing the Leos return once again from a dormant period. Guest Speaker Consuelo Nuñez joined Belisle in congratulating everyone who entered the clubs and reminded them of the endless opportunities the clubs have to make the island community a better place. This part of the ceremony also included certificates awarded to long-serving Lions.

Lion Enes Ramirez delivered the vote of thanks, and then all Lions sang their song. Dinner continued, and Rompe Raja started playing unmistakable hits, inviting everyone to the dance floor.

The San Pedro Lions Club looks forward to another successful year and thanks Estel’s by the Sea, Hidden Treasure Restaurant, La Familia tortilleria, San Pedro Lions Board of Directors, Leo members, and the San Pedro Town Council for their support.

