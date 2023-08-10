San Pedro High School staff room ceiling collapses

The ceiling above the staff room on the third floor of the San Pedro High School (SPHS) has collapsed, causing material losses but no injuries. Images of the collapsed ceiling were shared on Thursday, August 10th showing damages to the staff room and equipment. The SPHS management said they would assess the incident before making a public statement.

They noted that the incident was significant and that construction engineers were heading to the school to assess the damage. The ceiling appeared cracked and collapsed close to desks, furniture, and monitors. Following the inspection, the school will also indicate what other measures the management will take.

Classes are due to start next month. A thorough inspection of the building will confirm the sturdiness of the rest of the building to guarantee the safety of students and staff. Although the incident is confined to the staffroom, other building parts will be reviewed.

SPHS is the only secondary school on the island. It was founded in 1971 and currently provides secondary studies to hundreds of students. The buildings have expanded as more island students continue to enroll. The compound also serves as a night school for those enrolled in the high school night program and the San Pedro Junior College. The area is also home to the Angel Nuñez Auditorium, where large educational and sporting events occur.

The incident of the staffroom ceiling collapsing is alarming to the school’s administration as they aim to provide quality education to their students and a safe place for them and their staff.

This is a developing story.

