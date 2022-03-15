Child Stimulation Month underway

Every year March is designated Child Stimulation Month, and the event opens with a festive parade with the participation of the island’s pre-schools, parents, and teachers. This year, no such parade occurred due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Still, pre-schools across the island are hosting many activities designed to stimulate the talents and interest of their young students under the theme “We are strong, learning and growing.”

San Pedro Town has several pre-schools, such as Holy Cross Preschool, Little Angels Preschool, San Pedro Preschool, Little Star Preschool, Brighter Tomorrow Preschool, Shining Star Preschool, ABC Preschool, and La Isla Bonita Preschool.

This month, some of the activities include beach clean-ups, mental health awareness, career day, healthy eating, and even the attendance of parents to the school on one day of the week. Other activities across the pre-schools include a sport’s day, tree planting, kite day, face painting, music day, children’s karaoke day, art presentation, grandparents’ day, and in some of the days during the week, community workers such as doctors, medical personnel visit certain schools to share information with the young children.

Preschool teachers across the island ensure that their students experience and learn in fun ways. Throughout the month, these programs will help in the various development activities designed for the pre-schoolers.

