Child Stimulation Month begins in San Pedro!

As is customary, Child Stimulation Month opened with a festive parade through the main streets of San Pedro Town on Friday, March 1st. Under the theme: “Hug me, Listen to me, Read with me, Help me Grow!” the island’s preschoolers, along with their teachers and parent(s)/guardian(s), commemorated the significance of early childhood education. Participating Preschools included: San Pedro Preschool, ABC Preschool, Isla Bonita Preschool, San Pedro Shining Stars Preschool, Brighter Tomorrow Preschool, Holy Cross Preschool and Little Angel’s Preschool.

Prior to the parade, the students gathered for a short ceremony at the Central Park in downtown San Pedro. At 10AM, along with teachers and parents, the little ones paraded through the main streets of the island town, dressed up as super heroes, numbers, little bugs, plants, healthy snacks, butterflies, princesses and even trucks! The parade culminated at the Central Park, where they got to enjoy refreshments donated by the San Pedro Town Council.

The purpose of the parade is to showcase the importance of education at the preschool level, as all preschool institutions countrywide dedicate the month of March to various development activities. Preschool teachers across the island are now ensuring that their students experience and learn in fun ways. Activities like cultural day, sports day, family day, hug day, drug awareness day, and natural walks among others will take place throughout the month.

Kudos to all the participating institutions who made the parade another success. All parents are encouraged to become involved and support their child in all of their activities throughout their educational years.

