Child Stimulation Month begins on Ambergris Caye

Child stimulation month opened with a short ceremony, followed with a parade through the main streets of Ambergris Caye on Thursday, March 1st. The various Preschools that participated included: San Pedro Preschool, ABC Preschool, Isla Bonita Preschool, San Pedro Shining Star Preschool, Brighter Tomorrow Preschool, Holy Cross Preschool and Little Angel’s Preschool.

At 10AM, preschoolers along with teachers and parents gathered for a short ceremony at Central Park. The event began with Mistress of Ceremony, Kimberly Flores Moro welcoming everyone and thanking them for their continuous participation in Child Stimulation Week. This followed the singing of the National Anthem and a short invocation by Marina Kay. Incumbent Mayor Daniel Guerrero was then invited to the stage to deliver a short speech to the attendee’s. “I want to thank all those schools that take the time to support the children in their development. It is very important for us to teach children the good stuff such as being respectful because that way we will have productive and respectful citizens in the future. Also, lets us all give them the opportunity to grow in the best environment possible,” said Guerrero. Attendees then got to enjoy a special performance by Leeroy Jenkins of Punta Gorda Town, who sang a piece inspired by this year’s theme “Birth to Eight: Children Must Play”. Closing the ceremony with a short Vote of Thanks address was Rosela Guerrero of San Pedro Preschool.

After the short ceremony, the students paraded through the main streets of the island town, dressed up as police officers, doctors, little bugs, plants, butterflies, princesses and even whistles! The parade culminated at the Central Park, where they got to enjoy refreshments donated by the San Pedro Town Council. The purpose of the parade is to showcase the importance of education at the preschool level as all preschool institutions countrywide dedicate the month of March to various development activities. Preschool teachers across the island are now ensuring that their students experience and learn in fun ways. Activities like cultural day, sports day, family day, hug day, drug awareness day, natural walk among others will take place throughout the month.

Organizers of the event thank all the schools that participated and made it another success. All parents are encouraged to become involved and support their child in all of their activities throughout their educational years.

