Honorable Andre Perez hosts victory dinner for SPRCS Boys Football Team

On Friday, May 31st, Area Representative for Belize Rural South, Honorable Andre Perez, hosted a dinner at El Patio Restaurant to celebrate the San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) male football team’s back-to-back victory in the Bishop’s Cup Football Tournament. The students’ hard work and dedication were the key to their success, and Perez acknowledged this during the dinner. He shared his experiences as a young athlete, inspiring the team to continue giving their best efforts. Perez expressed his pride in their achievement and commended the dedication and hard work of the technical team led by coach Jesus Lozano. Perez also committed to supporting the school’s sports projects and expressed hope that the female team would secure a championship next year.

The school management expressed deep gratitude to Perez for his continuous support and for hosting the dinner that inspired the students. Coach Lozano noted the positive impact of such recognition on the students and emphasized the importance of hard work and discipline. He expressed his pride in the team and their readiness to defend the championship next year.

Representing San Pedro Ambergris Caye, the SPRCS boys participated in the Belmopan National Bishop’s Cup tournament on May 24th. The tournament is an annual competition between Roman Catholic Primary Schools in Belize. The SPRCS team emerged victorious, defeating the Santa Elena Roman Catholic School with a score of 2-1 in the decisive match, securing the championship. The island boys also secured the 2023 Bishop’s Cup championship trophy.