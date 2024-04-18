Thursday, April 18, 2024
San Pedro RC boys win Bishop’s Cup district football championship

The San Pedro Roman Catholic School boys won the Bishop’s Cup – Belize district football championship in the tournament organized by the Roman Catholic Schools management and the National Sports Council at the Marion Jones Stadium last Friday, April 12th.
In Game 1, the St Joseph’s RC School boys drilled the Belize Rural champions – the Our Lady of the Way RC School boys from Ladyville: 3-0, led by Lishawn Encalada’s brace. Keylon Gordon scored a 3rd goal.
In Game 2, the City champions – the St Martin de Porres RC School girls: eliminated the Our Lady of the Way RC School girls 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out. Kimmiesh Myvett, Riyanah Brown, Khia Yorke, and Whitney Cadle scored for the City girls, while only Sheren Humes, Tanesha Card, and Nanigi Castillo scored for Ladyville.
In Game 3, the San Pedro RC School boys triumphed 1-0 over the St Joseph’s RC School boys, with a goal by Daniel Caliz.

Photo courtesy William Ysaguirre

In Game 4, the Belize Rural champions – the Our Lady of Lourdes RC School girls from Maskall eliminated the St Joseph’s RC School girls: 3-0 in a penalty shoot-out, as Loren Reyes, Demika Jones, and Charika Humes converted for the village girls, and Maskall goalkeeper shut out the City girls.In Game 5, the consolation match for 3rd place, the St Joseph’s boys won 5-4 over St. Ignatius in a penalty shoot-out. Christopher Gilharry, Jamal Vasquez, Joshua Herrera, Zimron Pinelo, and Brayden Spencer scored for St Joseph’s. Nashus’ first kicker missed, and only Ardale Ramirez, Krence Flowers, Rajon Swift and Ryan Davis scored for Nashus.
In Game 6, the consolation match for 3rd place, the St Joseph’s girls won 4-3 over the Ladyville girls in a penalty shoot-out.
In Game 7 of the finals, the Our Lady of Lourdes RC School girls won the district championship 1-0 over the St Martin de Porres RC School girls, with a goal by MVP Kaylee Leslie.

MVP Nigel Hulse – Photo courtesy William Ysaguirre

In Game 8, MVP Nigel Hulse’s brace led the San Pedro RC School boys to the championship victory: 3-1 over the Ladyville boys; Daniel Caliz added a 3rd goal. Only Lishawn Encalada scored for our Lady of the Way.
The champions and 2nd place winners received team trophies and individual medals in the awards ceremony after the finals. Maskall’s Kaylee Leslie and San Pedro’s Nigel Hulse won the Most Valuable Player awards.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

