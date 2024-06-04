Female 7-a-Side Football Tournament kicks off at Ambergris Stadium

The Ambergris Stadium has been a hub of football action, hosting a series of tournaments. The most recent was the Female 7-a-side football competition, featuring three formidable teams: Hurricanes, No Limit, and Girl Power. In the thrilling first match, No Limit emerged victorious, defeating Girl Power 3-1.

The match kicked off shortly after 5 PM on Sunday, June 2nd. Girl Power initially took an offensive approach but struggled to break through No Limit’s defense. Despite their efforts, No Limit seized an opportunity and scored the first goal. Before the first half ended, No Limit found another opening and scored a second goal.

Girl Power scored a goal in the second half, displaying a different game strategy. However, it wasn’t enough, as they failed to increase their score. Meanwhile, No Limit again took the offensive and secured a third goal. Both teams made close attempts in the remaining time, but no additional goals were scored, leading to No Limit’s 3-1 victory at the final whistle.

The tournament marked a significant milestone in the growth of female football on the island. With the sport’s recent surge in popularity, introducing a dedicated tournament for female players was a crucial and timely move.

The football fever is set to reach new heights this weekend, with thrilling games scheduled for Sunday, June 9th, at the Ambergris Stadium. The games, kicking off at 5PM, promise to be a spectacle, and organizers are excited to see the stands filled with passionate supporters of female football, ready to cheer on the island girls as they continue to shatter barriers in this traditionally male-dominated sport.